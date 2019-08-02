  • search
    Parliament clears AERA Bill which allows to bid out new airports at pre-determined tariff structure

    New Delhi, Aug 2: Parliament on Friday passed a bill to allow the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) to bid out any new airport at a pre-determined tariff structure.

    While Rajya Sabha had given its nod to the bill earlier, it was passed by Lok Sabha on Friday by a voice vote.

    Currently, major airports with an annual capacity to handle one-and-a-half million passengers come under the purview of Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).

    Now with the amendments getting parliamentary nod, the definition of major airports would be changed to any aerodrome which has or is designated to have annual passenger capacity of three-and-a-half million.

