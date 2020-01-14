Parliament canteen may soon go fully veg

New Delhi, Jan 14: The Parliament canteen could soon be going vegetarian as IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways is likely to be replaced by Haldiram or Bikanerwala as caterer.

Private vendors Haldiram, Bikanerwala in addition to the government-run ITDC are among the key contenders. IRCTC, has often faced issue over quality and price of the food served for parliament staff, visitors and the MP's.

The move could prove to be controversial as certain items like biryani, chicken cutlets, fish and chips are on high demand.

The issue will be taken up during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Parliament during the upcoming Budget Session.

In the absence of a parliamentary panel food, the decision will be taken by ok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Parliamentarians had in the Winter Session agreed to let go of subsidy at canteens when Speaker Om Birla had moved a proposal.

The subsidies in these canteens have long been a contentious issue and the government had reduced them a few years ago following a hue and cry after it came to light that Parliament canteens were being subsidised to the extent of 80 per cent of the cost.

Out of the total subsidy of Rs 17 crore, Rs 14 crore is at present availed by Parliament staff and others who visit the premises while Rs 3 crore is by MPs. The price of meals is likely to at least double -- a plate of biryani which costs Rs 56 will be at least Rs 112.

There are currently five canteens in the Parliament complex run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.