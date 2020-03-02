  • search
    Parliament Budget Session Live: LS, RS adjourns till 2 pm after oppn MPs protest over Delhi riots

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: The oppositions led by the Congress is expected to highlight the Delhi violence issue in Parliament, as the House opens for the second part of Budget Session on Monday.

    Representational image
    Several oppositions have been demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and are likely to launch a protest in Parliament over the violence that has claimed 46 lives in the northeast part of the national capital last week.

    AAP and CPIM MPs have already given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over the violence last week.

    Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:

    12:06 PM, 2 Mar
    Ruckus ensues in the Upper House of Parliament as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to take up the issue of Delhi riots. RS adjourned till 2pm following commotion.
    11:59 AM, 2 Mar
    AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta heldb protest in front of Gandhi statue of Parliament against violence in Delhi. They raised slogans of "BJP murdabad".
    11:56 AM, 2 Mar
    Covering their eyes with black bands and holding a finger on their lips in an apparent imitation of the Gandhi's Three Monkeys, TMC MPs Mohua Mitra, Sukhendu Shekhar Rai held protest over Delhi riot inside the Parliament premises today.
    11:33 AM, 2 Mar
    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal arrives in Parliament to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
    11:32 AM, 2 Mar
    Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over Delhi Violence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
    11:10 AM, 2 Mar
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after an obituary reference to Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, JD(U) MP from Valmiki Nagar, Bihar who passed away on 28th February.
    10:58 AM, 2 Mar
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament; the second phase of Budget Session.
    10:45 AM, 2 Mar
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrive at the Parliament; the second phase of Budget Session begins today.
    10:42 AM, 2 Mar
    Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders hold a blindfolded protest near Gandhi statue at the Parliament condemning the Delhi violence.
    10:42 AM, 2 Mar
    Aam Aadmi Party MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over violence in Delhi.
    10:30 AM, 2 Mar
    Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, AIMIM and DMK are among the parties to have sent notices in the Lower House of Parliament.
    10:28 AM, 2 Mar
    The Opposition parties separately sent 23 notices in Lok Sabha in connection with the deadly Delhi riots.
    10:06 AM, 2 Mar
    Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over the issue of violence in Delhi.
    9:54 AM, 2 Mar
    KK Ragesh, CPI(M) MP has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi.
    9:51 AM, 2 Mar
    Trinamool Congress MPs will stage dharna near Gandhi statue at the Parliament today at 10.30.
    9:18 AM, 2 Mar
    Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to move The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today.
    9:18 AM, 2 Mar
    Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan to introduce The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
    9:17 AM, 2 Mar
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
    9:13 AM, 2 Mar
    Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence.
    9:12 AM, 2 Mar
    Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over violence in Delhi.

    X