Parliament Budget Session Live: Delhi violence issue to be rake up, AAP, Cong give notices

New Delhi, Mar 02: The oppositions led by the Congress is expected to highlight the Delhi violence issue in Parliament, as the House opens for the second part of Budget Session on Monday.

Several oppositions have been demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and are likely to launch a protest in Parliament over the violence that has claimed 46 lives in the northeast part of the national capital last week.

AAP and CPIM MPs have already given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over the violence last week.

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to move The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today. Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan to introduce The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence. Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over violence in Delhi.

