  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Paris terror attack: French team in Kerala to quiz IS operative

    By
    |

    Kochi, Dec 6: A team of the French anti-terror agency arrived in Kerala to question an alleged Islamic State operative in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks that claimed 130 lives.

    Paris terror attack: French team in Kerala to quiz IS operative
    File photo of Paris terror attack

    The French team would question Subhani Haha Moideen, who is currently under the custody of the National Investigation Agency. The team arrived after an NIA court in Kochi granted permission to question Subhani.

    Also Read | Why Paris attacks are deep-rooted in France's internal security issues

    It may be recalled that Subhani had revealed that he knew the terrorists who carried out the Paris attack inside a theatre in 2015.

    The French team would visit Thrissur and meet Subhani at the Viyyur Central Prison. They would question him until December 7.

    Read more about:

    kerala question paris paris attacks 2015

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 6:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue