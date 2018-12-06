Home News India Paris terror attack: French team in Kerala to quiz IS operative

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kochi, Dec 6: A team of the French anti-terror agency arrived in Kerala to question an alleged Islamic State operative in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks that claimed 130 lives.

The French team would question Subhani Haha Moideen, who is currently under the custody of the National Investigation Agency. The team arrived after an NIA court in Kochi granted permission to question Subhani.

It may be recalled that Subhani had revealed that he knew the terrorists who carried out the Paris attack inside a theatre in 2015.

The French team would visit Thrissur and meet Subhani at the Viyyur Central Prison. They would question him until December 7.