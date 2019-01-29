Pariksha Pe Charcha: Parents should not impose their dream on children, says PM Modi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 29: Just a week before the board examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with around 2,000 students at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on Tuesday.

While last year, only students of Delhi-NCR participated in the event, this year, students from all over India as well as Indian students residing abroad, including in Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, are participating.

During the interaction, a teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kolkata asks PM on what to tell parents who treat exam as the foundation of a life of their children.

PM Modi asks parents not put pressure of their expectations on children. "If you wanted to become a doctor and became a clerk, do not expect your child to fulfil your dreams. Listen to your child's calibre, their dreams," PM tells parents.

A student from Kerala, aspirant of UPSC asks how to deal with the pressure of expectations.

I can not say- do not be totally relaxed before an exam....But, ask yourselves if this an exam of your life or is it just an exam for a particular grade like Class X or XII? Once you know the answer to this, your pressure will reduce, says PM Modi.

A parent named Madhumita says her son has lot of interest in online games.

PM Modi asks if it is PUBG (game).

"Technology is a boon and a curse as well. It depends on how a child is using. Here every student is having a mobile in their hands. Sit with your child, give them some work and ask them to discover something new through technology and teach them the right use of technology," says the prime minister.

When a student asked that how should we convince our parents that we don't want to study maths or science and want to follow some other passion, PM Modi said, "Analyse your passion and figure out if you have the ability and a plan to follow it. Take guidance from your teachers. Then convince your parents and assure them that you can do it."