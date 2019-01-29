'PUBG-Wala Hai Kya': How PM Modi won over students at ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 29: "PUBG-Wala Hai Kya," Prime Minister Narendra Modi's question at the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' event in Delhi brought smile on many faces on Tuesday.

As a mother complained to the Prime Minister that her son was avoiding studies and addicted to online games, PM Modi replied: "PUBG-wala hai kya? which left the audience in laughter.

PM Modi interacted with around 2,000 students at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. While last year, only students of Delhi-NCR participated in the event, this year, students from all over India as well as Indian students residing abroad, including in Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, took part.

While he motivated children to embrace technology, he also motivated them to move beyond PlayStation and go out to play in the field.

"I will not say exposure to technology is a bad thing for students. Technology should lead to the expansion of the mind and as a means to innovate. The PlayStation is good but never forget the playing field," he said.

Also Read | In his first Mann Ki Baat 2019, PM pays homage to Shivakumara Swami, urges people to vote in LS poll

"Technology is a boon and a curse as well. It depends on how a child is using. Here every student is having a mobile in their hands. Sit with your child, give them some work and ask them to discover something new through technology and teach them the right use of technology," says the prime minister.

When a student asked that how should we convince our parents that we don't want to study maths or science and want to follow some other passion, PM Modi said, "Analyse your passion and figure out if you have the ability and a plan to follow it. Take guidance from your teachers. Then convince your parents and assure them that you can do it."

The PM also asked parents not to impose their own ambitions on their children. "Parents fail when they impose their own life ambitions on their kids. They should try to identify the talent in their kids. As far as expectations are concerned, we also feel that we need to work hard when there are expectations," he said.