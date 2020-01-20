News India live

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: Modi urges students to have technology-free hour everyday

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: A "technology free" room in homes, extra-curricular activities chosen on the basis of interest not glamour and realising that exams are not everything were some of the tips Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered students getting ready for exams. Reaching out to students across the country through the third edition of the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme at the Talkatora Stadium here, the prime minister also told them not to get demotivated by temporary setbacks.

Here are the updates:

Answering burden of expectations Modi said,''The way ahead lies in pursuing, not pressurising children. Inspire children to do things that bring out their inner potential. Every parent/teacher must think about how they behaved with the children when they were about 4-5 years old. You didn't pressurize them, you just motivated them. Did you slap them for trying to walk? No. I want parents to accept that their children have grown up, but they must understand that their psyche to help them must never change or go away. Parents who allow their children to pursue things (if they are on the right track) are doing right thing.'' Arunachal Pradesh is the only state in India in which people greet each other with 'Jai Hind'. This is rare. You all should visit the North East It is common to see 4 members of a family seated together but each of them is on their phones. Can we think of a technology-free time? Or, have a space in the house which is technology-free. In this manner,we won't be distracted by tech. ''Remember India-Australia Test series in 2001? Our team was facing setbacks and the mood wasn't great. But, we can never forget how Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman turned the match around. This is power of positive thinking & motivation,'' PM said. Modi said,"Some people had told me not to attend the launch event saying 'there is no surety, what if it fails'. I told them that is the reason I must be there." If I make a mistake the friends in the media will love it, says Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 pic.twitter.com/JTdMuvMZUL — KV Lokra (@LokraKv) January 20, 2020 Meanwhile, students in Kendriya Vidyalaya Lokra, Assam listening to Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Modi answers a question about 'mood off' during Board exams. ''You all were up during the Chandrayaan launch even when you had no contribution. But were you not demotivated when it was unsuccessful? When you don't fulfill any expectations, you don't have to feel disappointed. Ups and downs a part of life,'' Modi said. Aaj kal ka fashion hai "#withoutfilter", toh humare beech bhi jaise aap apne doston se baat karte hain waise hi halki-phulki baat karenge s PM, I get to attend many types of programmes. Each of the programme provides a new experience. But, if someone asks me what is that one programme that touches your heart the most, I will say it is this one I love attending Hackathons also. They showcase the power and talent of the youth of India. Modi interacts with students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an exhibition ahead of his interaction with school students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' . pic.twitter.com/25epTcjfAi — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020 Narendra Modi at an exhibition ahead of his interaction with school students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' .

"We will once again have extensive discussions and insightful conversations on a wide range of subjects relating to examinations, especially how to remain happy as well as stress free during exam season. Inviting you all to join ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020''!" PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) tweets, "Interesting discussions on stress free exams, life after exams and more awaits. You will surely enjoy #ParikshaPeCharcha2020." pic.twitter.com/q1iP7XDAJm — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

In the run up to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020', lakhs of students, parents and teachers shared their inputs and suggestions which are extremely valuable, giving insights into the pressing issues when it comes to exam preparation, the exam itself and the time after examinations, he said.

"Discussion on exams, @examwarriors and the ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'' are a part of an endeavour to support our dynamic students and assure them that we are all with them as they prepare for their exams. See you tomorrow at PPC 2020!" Modi tweeted.

Officials said the event will start around 11 am and will be broadcast on YouTube.

The students who will get to ask questions to the prime minister have been short-listed on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects â€" Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

"A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the prime minister who is keen to ensure that the students take the exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run," the HRD Ministry said in a statement.

A senior official said the ministry received around 2.6 lakh entries from students for the event this year. Last year, it was around 1.4 lakh entries.

PM Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha and 16 in last year's.

This year's event was initially scheduled for January 16 but was rescheduled due to festivals across the country.

How to watch live telecast

The Pariksha Pe Charcha will be broadcasted on news channels from 11 am. It will also be broadcast live on YouTube and Twitter handles of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.