Paresh Dhanani to be Congress legislative party leader in Gujarat

The Congress on Saturday elected Paresh Dhanani as its legislature party leader. With most of its senior leaders Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel and Shaktisinh Gohil biting the dust in the Assembly polls, Patidaar leader Dhanani's selection became easier for the grand-old party.

A strong Patidar leader from Amreli's Saurashtra , Dhanani has been vocal on issues of agrarian distress which cost BJP heavily in Saurashtra. He was seen accompanying Rahul Gandhi in many of his rallies in pre-election Gujarat.

Dhanani shares a great rapport with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a party insider said and maintained that the stock of Alpesh Thakor, who joined the party just ahead of the elections and won his maiden election from Radhanpur defeating Congress turncoat Lavingji Thakor also is up., reports ET.

The Congress won 77 seats, 22 less than the BJP in the keenly-contested polls.

However, the Congress' tally in the 182-member House rose to 78 after Bhupendra Khant, the Independent MLA from Morva Hadaf constituency, joined the party recently.

OneIndia News