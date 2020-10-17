Parents remain worried as schools in Uttarakhand set to reopen from Nov 1

Dehradun, Oct 17: With schools set to reopen in Uttarakhand for classes X and XII on November 1 after a gap of more than seven months, most parents are feeling insecure as COVID-19 cases are still rising in the state.

School managements have said that they are prepared to resume classes while ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol including limiting attendance in the classes to 50 per cent per day for the sake of social distancing.

However, they are not ready to take the blame if a student gets infected despite the precautionary measures. "While we will make sure that the SOPs are followed, I must say that the schools should not be held responsible if a student catches the virus," Chairman Doon International School DS Mann said.

The reopening of schools has put parents in a spot as they do not want to expose their wards to the risk of catching the infection but are left with no choice as the option of studying online will no longer be available for the children of the two classes.

"Children have spent half of the session attending online classes. There is no harm in letting them continue their studies in this manner for the rest of the session," said Asha Rawat, a resident of Nehru colony.

Some of the parents opined that the children should be called only for practical classes if that is a must and not for regular classes until a vaccine for coronavirus is found and every child is vaccinated.

Despite getting bored at home due to the prolonged closure of schools, the students too said that they did not want to to take a risk by venturing out.

However, Uttarakhand government spokesperson and cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said all precautions including safe transportation in sanitised buses with only 50 per cent occupancy, regular sanitisation of the premises, limiting the attendance in the classes to 50 per cent of their total capacity and hand sanitisation every now and then will be taken by the school authorities to protect the students.