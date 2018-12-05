  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Paramhansdas sent to jail in his bid to self immolate; Vedanti says consensus reached upon

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 5: If western Uttar Pradesh is disturbed over the clash between villagers and the police clash then central Uttar Pradesh is tense about Ram Temple issue however temple's impact is all across the country. In one such development, Mahant Paramhansdas has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police who had threatened to self immolate if construction of Ram Temple is not started soon. He wanted to do it on the day the disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished that is on December 6 but he was arrested by the police earlier as he tried to do it before the announced date.

    Paramhansdas sent to jail in his bid to self immolate; Vedanti says consensus reached upon
    VHP leader Ram Vilas Vedanti

    Mahant was arrested from his ashram after he had prepared the pyre for himself. The police visited the place and found that wood logs and kerosene were kept there. He was chanting mantra before the pyre but he was arrested by the police and every other thing brought for the self immolation was recovered from there. He was produced before the court which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

    Also Read | VHP to put more pressure on govt to decide Ram Temple issue after Dec 9 rally

    The saint came into prominence for the demand of construction of Ram temple when he had started fast unto death in Ayodhya but he was arrested then also and hospitalized after his health deteriorated. He was sent to Lucknow for treatment. His fast was ended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He was supported by many other saints like Praveen Togadia and some others.

    Meanwhile, former BJP MP and VHP leader Ram Vilas Vedanti said that construction of Ram temple will be done with consensus. He said that planning and road map for the construction of Ram temple has been prepared and consensus has been reached upon. It will be signed on December 7. It is being said that as long as the matter is in the court making law in Parliament is not possible. However, the executive president of VHP does not agree with this as ordinance to acquire land and many other such issues laws were made when the matter was in the court.

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh ram vilas vedanti ram temple ayodhya vhp

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 13:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue