  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Param Bir Singh is new Mumbai Police Commissioner

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 01: The Maharashtra government on Saturday appointed Param Bir Singh as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

    Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was posted as the Director General (DG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before his appointment as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

    Param Bir Singh is new Mumbai Police Commissioner

    Singh succeeds Sanjay Barve, who retired on Saturday.

    S N Shrivastava takes over as Delhi Police commissioner with immediate effect

    Meanwhile, outgoing Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve was given a farewell by his colleagues at Naigaon police headquarters here on Saturday.

    The 1987-batch IPS officer, who had taken charge as the commissioner on February 28 last year, had got two extensions, first in August and then in November.

    Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Friday clarified that Barve would not be given another extension and his successor would be appointed soon.

      NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 1st, 2020

      During the farewell parade, Barve and DCP Akhilesh Singh, went around the police grounds in an open jeep and he individually met every official.

      "Today, the Mumbai police is well equipped, strong and capable of dealing with any challenge. In my tenure, I have witnessed elections, protests against CAA, NRC and other challenges, but officials of the Mumbai police have handled them well," Barve said.

      Senior policemen, including joint, additional and deputy commissioners, apart from senior inspectors of all police stations were present on the occasion.

      More MUMBAI News

      Read more about:

      mumbai police police commissioner mumbai

      Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 1, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X