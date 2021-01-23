Parakram Diwas: PM Modi in Kolkata for Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary celebrations

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata, to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, an iconic freedom fighter who hailed from the state.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will distribute over one lakh land 'pattas' (allotment certificates) in Sivasagar, Assam on the same day. The Prime Minister's visit to the two states assumes significance as both are headed to assembly polls in April-May.

The BJP, as well as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, have planned a number of events around Bose, often called Netaji by admirers, as they seek to woo the voters ahead of the polls.

The PMO noted that the central government had recently decided to celebrate Bose's birthday every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to honour and remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

This will also help inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as the celebrated freedom fighter did and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour, it added.

PM Modi will preside over the inaugural function of the celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. A permanent exhibition and a projection mapping show on Bose will be inaugurated on the occasion.

A commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be released by the prime minister, and a cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot" will also be held.

Before this event, PM Modi will visit the National Library, Kolkata, where an international conference "Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century" and an artists' camp are being organised.