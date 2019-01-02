Paper planes fly in Lok Sabha during Rafale debate

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 2: Opposition party MPs threw paper planes during Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's speech on Rafale jet deal in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Are you all kids? Have you not done this in your childhood?" a miffed Sumitra Mahajan lashed out at the Lok Sabha members.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also asked Congress's Sushmita Dev and Rajiv Satav to be attentive. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too complained about it to the Lok Sabha speaker.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress MP, said, " We threw the paper planes as the discussion was on Rafale, so talk about Rafale, but they were talking about Bofors, Agusta Westland and National Herald. We want a JPC on this issue."

Subsequently, 26 AIADMK MPs have been suspended by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan for 'continuously coming to the well of the house and obstructing house proceedings'.

#WATCH Moment when Congress MPs threw paper planes towards FM Arun Jaitley while he was speaking during #Rafaledeal debate in Lok Sabha (Source:LS TV) pic.twitter.com/4LuuBIUSPU — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2019