    Paper planes fly in Lok Sabha during Rafale debate

    New Delhi, Jan 2: Opposition party MPs threw paper planes during Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's speech on Rafale jet deal in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

    Members during the discussion on the issues relating to Rafale deal, in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan 2, 2019. . PTI
    Members during the discussion on the issues relating to Rafale deal, in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan 2, 2019. . PTI

    Are you all kids? Have you not done this in your childhood?" a miffed Sumitra Mahajan lashed out at the Lok Sabha members.

    The Lok Sabha Speaker also asked Congress's Sushmita Dev and Rajiv Satav to be attentive. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too complained about it to the Lok Sabha speaker.

    Also read: Rahul Gandhi repeating falsehood on Rafale issue, says Jaitley in Lok Sabha

    Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress MP, said, " We threw the paper planes as the discussion was on Rafale, so talk about Rafale, but they were talking about Bofors, Agusta Westland and National Herald. We want a JPC on this issue."

    Subsequently, 26 AIADMK MPs have been suspended by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan for 'continuously coming to the well of the house and obstructing house proceedings'.

    lok sabha rafale deal arun jaitley

