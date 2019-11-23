  • search
Trending Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pansare’s kin seek change of investigator

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 23: The family of slain activist Govind Pansare filed an application seeking change of investigating officer in the case, even as the Bombay High Court cautioned that such requests could have a negative impact on the probe.

    The activist was shot and injured on February 16, 2015, near his house in Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, and died four days later.

    Police officials investigate the spot where Veteran CPI leader Govind Pansare (inset) was shot at near his home at Sagarmala in Kolhapur, Maharashtra
    Police officials investigate the spot where Veteran CPI leader Govind Pansare (inset) was shot at near his home at Sagarmala in Kolhapur, Maharashtra

    A special investigation team (SIT) of the Maharashtra police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing Pansare's killing.

    In its application, Pansare's family said it was not satisfied with the manner in which the investigating officer was handling the probe.

    Govind Pansare murder case: Virendra Tawde granted bail

    A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla, however, noted that such an application could have a negative impact and scuttle the probe.

    The probe agency's counsel Ashok Mundargi told the court it would file its reply to the application by December 19.

    More GOVIND PANSARE News

    Read more about:

    govind pansare bombay high court probe

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue