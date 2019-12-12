  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Here are your evening story
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pankaja Munde says she won't quit, dares BJP to remove her

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 12: Maharashtra BJP leader and former minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday said she is no longer a member of the party's state core team but added she won't quit the organisation as yet.

    Pankaja Munde
    Pankaja Munde

    Addressing a rally on Thursday in Beed district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of her late father Gopinath Munde, Pankaja said the BJP was free to decide on her continuance in the party.

    Pankaja has been organising this annual event for last five years but this year the rally had generated a lot of curiosity in the political circles, amid speculation that she was leaving the BJP after her shock defeat in the October 21 Assembly poll.

    Pankaja Munde skips core committee meeting of Maharashtra BJP

    The speculation arose ever since Pankaja wrote a controversial post on Facebook stating that in the changed political scenario there was the need for her to see how she could chalk her future path ahead and serve her people.

    On Tuesday, she skipped the State BJP core committee meeting in Mumbai. On Thursday, she announced that she was no longer a member of the core team.

    In her speech, Pankaja made a veiled reference to insinuations that she lost the Parli seat to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde because some BJP leaders (read Devendra Fadnavis) didn't want her to win the seat.

    Pankaja said she will be holding a statewide 'Mashal Rally' across Maharashtra starting from January.

    Speaking at the rally at Gopinath Gad she said, "I am starting a statewide Mashal Rally in Maharashtra from January next year. I will start my work through the Gopinath Munde Pratishthan from Mumbai office on January 26."

    "I will also hold a token fast on January 27 at Aurangabad to attract attention of the government to issues of Marathwada region," she said.

    More PANKAJA MUNDE News

    Read more about:

    pankaja munde

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 19:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue