    Panic buying in Tamil Nadu ahead of intense lockdown in 5 major cities

    New Delhi, Apr 25: The Tamil Nadu government's decision to impose a complete lockdown in five cities triggered panic buying on Saturday after thousands flocked to vegetable shops and grocery stores desperate to stock up basic goods, resulting in violations of social distancing rules in place during the coronavirus outbreak.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    As people thronged the markets, Chief Minister K Palaniswami ordered extension of time for shops selling essential commodities and vegetables by two more hours till 3 PM.

    However, there was no dip in the crowds and important roads, and intersections that are usually deserted, be it here or in other cities like Coimbatore teemed with vehicles and people.

    Be it Koyambedu, one of the largest markets in Asia for vegetables, fruits and flowers or the cramped ones in locations like Royapuram, or the RS Puram Uzhavar Sandhai (farmers market) at Coimbatore, it was human heads everywhere.

    People could be seen jostling for space in markets breaching social distancing norms and only a section of them sproted masks. Every single shop had at least 100 men and women queuing up to buy veggies and other commodities.

    On Friday Tamil Nadu announced an "intense lockdown" for four days in state capital Chennai as well as Madurai and Coimbatore. Two smaller cities - Salem and Tirupur - will be shut for three days, the government said.

    During this period all grocery shops and private establishments, which had earlier been allowed to function between 6 am and 1 pm, will be shut, the government directed, adding that only mobile vegetable outlets and home delivery of food from restaurants would be allowed.

    Hospital pharmacies and medical shops will, however, be allowed to function, the government said.

    The "intense lockdown" announced by the Tamil Nadu government comes in the middle of a nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month and extended last week to May 3.

    Two disinfection drives will be carried out across containment zones in locked-down cities, the government added, noting that ATMs and state-run Amma canteens (providing food at subsidised rates) will also remain open.

