YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Panel for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to meet tomorrow, says health ministry

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the expert committee on vaccine administration, chaired by NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul, will meet on Wednesday to consider "logistics and ethical aspects" of procurement and administration of vaccines against the coronavirus disease. The deadly virus has affected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 44,000 in the country.

    Vaccine

    According to health ministry, the committee will engage with stakeholders including state governments and vaccine manufacturers.

    The government had formed the expert committee comprising representatives from all relevant ministries and institutions to oversee all aspects of its COVID-19 vaccine plan. It has been tasked with the identification of the vaccine to buying to financing the purchase to distribution and administration.

    Congress leader booked for flouting COVID-19 rules

    The panel will pick the vaccine(s) that India can use, plan the finances for what is sure to be an expensive purchase running into billions of dollars, and prioritise the sequence of administration.

    The high-level panel last Friday, includes AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, representatives of the ministries of external affairs, biotechnology, information technology, the director general of health services, India's Aids Research Institute, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and also representatives from states.

    Ganjam Will Be Role Model of COVID management, says CM Naveen Patnaik

    Meanwhile, India registered 62,064 new COVID-19 cases and 1,007 deaths, pushing the tally to 2,215,075, according to the Union health ministry on Monday.

    There are 6,34,945 active cases and 44,386 people have died of the viral disease so far, the health ministry said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus vaccine

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue