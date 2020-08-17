Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 17: Legendary classical music vocalist Pandit Jasrajpassed away on Monday at the age. He was 90.

With a career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

"The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.

Along with the tweet, Modi also posted old pictures of him felicitating the maestro.