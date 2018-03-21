Pandemonium in Parliament: Should MPs face pay cut for not working?

New Delhi, March 21: Since the time the second half of Budget Session started on March 5, both the Houses of Parliament saw chaos and repeated adjournments. All these days, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha hardly functioned as parliamentarians were busy accusing each other and stalling all the proceedings in Parliament.

According to a government report, each minute of running Parliament in sessions costs Rs 2.5 lakh. The huge amount of money comes from the exchequers. If Parliament does not function and the member of Parliament (MP) do no work it causes loss to the nation.

Although many experts have earlier mooted the idea that parliamentarians should face the music for not working and stalling the sessions of the houses, on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan demanding "no work, no pay" rule for MPs.

The BJP MP not only demanded implementation of "no work, no pay" rule in Parliament but also pitched for reducing emoluments of MPs if they fail to engage in "constructive work".

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker, he expressed his "great anguish" at the stalemate in the Lower House over the "unprecedented chaos", and said it was equally disturbing to see public representatives, who are primarily responsible for making laws, running away from their responsibilities.

"BJP MP Manoj Tiwari writes a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, 'proposing deduction of the salary of MPs for their failure to engage in any constructive work'," tweeted ANI.

"I, therefore, propose deducting the salaries of MPs for their failure to engage in any constructive work. Let's follow the fair practice of no work, no pay," Tiwari wrote. Tiwari, who represents North East Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha, also heads the BJP's Delhi unit.

With opposition parties protesting in both the Houses of Parliament over a variety of issues, the second leg of the Budget Session has been a virtual washout so far. The second part of the Budget Session will end on April 6. The first part of the Budget Session commenced on January 29 and ended on February 9.

