Panchkula Municipal Corporation election 2020: Voting underway to decide fate of 89 candidates in fray

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 27: A total of 1.85 lakh electorate are set to cast their votes for the much awaited Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections, being held after a gap of over two-and-a-half years, on Sunday. The voting process begin at 8.30 am and go on till 5.30 pm Sunday. The last one hour of the polls has been dedicated to the Covid-19 patients who will be able to cast their votes donning PPEs.

The stage is set for a direct fight between the BJP-JJP combine and the Congress.

Earlier this month, the Indian National Lok Dal had announced to boycott the municipal polls in protest against the "atrocities" allegedly committed on farmers by the Centre and the state's BJP-JJP governments.

While the ruling alliance has played the development card, the Congress during it's campaigning targeted the coalition on a range of issues such as those associated with farmers, employees and law and order.

The elections will be held for the Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations; Rewari municipal council and municipal committees of Sampla in Rohtak, Dharuhera in Rewari and Ukalana in Hisar districts, officials said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections. Adequate police force will be deployed to maintain law and order at the polling stations and in sensitive and hypersensitive areas, the officials said.

The poll results will be out on December 30.