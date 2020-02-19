PAN, bank documents do not prove citizenship: HC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Guwahati, Feb 19: A PAN Card and bank documents do not prove citizenship. This observation was made by the Gauhati High Court, while rejecting a petition of a woman declared foreigner by the tribunal.

The court also rejected the plea by Jabeda Begum as she failed to prove her linkages with her projected parents and projected brother.

During the Assam NRC exercise, the applicants had to submit any one of the 14 documents issued before March 24 1971 which had either their names or the names of their ancestor to prove residence in Assam.

Land and tenancy records, citizenship certificate, permanent resident certificate, refugee registration certificate, passport, insurance policy, government issued license or certificate, proof of employment, bank or post office accounts, birth certificate, education certificates or documents of court records or processes were the documents that were valid.

For those whose names were not in the 14 documents, they were told to submit, birth certificate, land records, examination certificates, bank, insurance police or post office records, certificate issued by circle officer or gram panchayat secretary (for married woman), name in electoral roll or ration card.