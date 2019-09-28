PAN-Aadhaar linking last date extended to December 31; Step-by-step instructions to link the cards

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 28: PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline has been extended to December 31, 2019. The PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline was earlier September 30, 2019, and this deadline has been extended by three months now. Those who have not linked their PAN card with Aadhaar number yet, and were worried that September 30 is fast approaching, can now relax as the CBDT has given time for PAN-Aadhaar linking till December 31.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) today extended the date for linking PAN & Aadhaar from 30th September, 2019 to 31st December, 2019.

It was mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN without which the latter might be declared invalid by the tax department. If you fail to link PAN-Aadhaar within the stipulated time, the government will discredit the PAN cards. Also, Income Tax Returns (ITR) may not be processed and any banking transaction above Rs 50,000 will not be possible.

Direct link to PAN-Aadhaar linking page: Click Here

The deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking has been extended several times in past. While Aadhaar is issued by UIDAI to a resident, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the tax department to a person, firm or entity. Aadhaar holds all vital information of an individual such as name, date of birth, gender, photo and address, and also biometrics.

[PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline near: How to check status]

This is the seventh time that the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar from September 30 to December 31 and a notification was issued on Friday in this connection, the policy-making body for the Income-Tax Department said. It is now mandatory to link the two unique IDs for income tax purposes.

The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN. Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

Steps to link Aadhaar with PAN:

Go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on the link on the left pane - Link Aadhaar.

Provide PAN, Aadhaar no. and ENTER NAME EXACTLY AS GIVEN IN AADHAAR CARD (avoid spelling mistakes) and submit. After verification from UIDAI which is the government website for Aadhaar, the linking will be confirmed.

On logging in to the site, a pop-up window will appear prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card.

If you don't see the popup, go to the blue tab on the top bar named 'Profile Settings' and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

Details such as name, date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the details submitted at the time of registration on the e-Filing portal.

Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card.

If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and captcha code and click on the "Link now" button.

A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.

How to check PAN-Aadhaar link status via SMS:

Through Income Tax Department's SMS Facility To check the status of PAN-Aadhaar linking through SMS, the user needs to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:

UIDPAN < 12 digit Aadhaar number> < 10 digit Permament Account Number>

If the linking is successful, a message reading "Aadhaar...is already associated with PAN..in ITD database. Thank you for using our services.

PAN-Aadhaar linking: Important things to know

PAN is the 10-character (alpha-numeric) identity issued by the Income Tax (I-T) department and Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique ID issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

While linking PAN with Aadhaar, users should make sure that there's no mismatch of name, date of birth and gender.

Mismatch in the spelling and placing of the middle and last name can cause linking failure in PAN or Aadhaar card.

According to the e-filing website of the I-T department, around 6.77 crore of 8.47 crore individual registered users have linked their Aadhaar numbers.

It is mandatory for taxpayers to quote and link their Aadhaar number while filing income tax returns.

CBDT's recent rule states that failure to link Aadhaar with PAN will lead to the PAN inoperative and the individual's IT returns will never be processed by the Income Tax Department.