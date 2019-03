PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to Sep 30

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 31: PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline has been extended to September 30, 2019. The earlier deadline to get PAN linked to Aadhar number was March 31, 2019.

However, it would be mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing the return of income from April 1, 2019 unless specifically exempted, an ET report said.

The I-T department has extended the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking several times. The previous deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar was June 30, 2018, but it was later extended until March 31, 2019. The Supreme Court has also upheld the validity of Section 139AA, making Aadhaar-PAN link necessary for filing I-T returns.