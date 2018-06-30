PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till March 31, 2019

New Delhi, June 30: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday extended the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with permanent account numbers (PAN) to 31 March 2019.

The earlier deadline was June 30.This is the fifth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to their biometric ID (Aadhaar).

The policy-making body of the tax department issued an order, under Section 119 of the Income Tax Act, late night, extending the deadline.

The latest order said the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns was being extended after "consideration of the matter".

It is understood that the fresh CBDT order has come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court earlier this year directing extension of the March 31, 2018 deadline for linking Aadhaar card with various other services.

The apex court had ordered that the deadline be extended till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.

The initial deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar was 31 August, 2017 which was extended to December 31, 2017.

This deadline was again extended to March 31, 2018. CBDT pushed the deadline to June 30, 2018, following the direction by the Supreme Court that linking of Aadhaar with service providers should not be made mandatory until the final judgment is announced.

It was announced in 2017 that existing PAN and Aadhaar had to be mandatorily linked. Aadhaar details is mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities. As per updated data till March 5, over 16.65 crore PANs, out of the total about 33 crore, have been linked with Aadhaar.

How to link your PAN with Aadhaar:

1. Go to the official website of Income Tax Department @https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

2. Click on 'Link Aadhaar' on the left panel of the website.

3. Enter your PAN number, Aadhar Number and your name as per Aadhaar card. Make sure that your date of birth are same in both PAN and aadhaar card.

4. If your aadhaar card has only year of birth than you have to tick 'I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card' option.

5. Enter the captcha code

6. Click on Submit

You can link you PAN with Aadhaar via SMS

You can link your PAN and Aadhaar by sending a simple SMS to PAN service providers -NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited or UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITL).

You are required to send an SMS in the below format to 567678 or 56161.

UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>

Note: SMS charges are applicable as per levied by the mobile operator.

