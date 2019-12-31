  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 31: The last date for the mandatory linking of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended till March next year, the CBDT said on Monday.

    The earlier deadline was Tuesday, December 31.

    Pan-Aadhaar linking deadline extended again

    "The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been extended from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020," the department said on its official Twitter handle.

    This is the eighth time that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

    Aadhaar made mandatory for Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana pension scheme

    The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of the PAN.

    Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

    Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity.

    Aadhaar-linking leading to rise in bank frauds: CPI(M), TMC slam Centre

    The CBDT, that frames policy for the tax department, said a notification numbered 107 has been issued in this context.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 7:22 [IST]
