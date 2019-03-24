  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Palpable tension in area where Muslim family was assaulted

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Two days after members of a Muslim family here were beaten up by a group of men, tension prevailed in the area even as police arrested six accused.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Himanshu Garg said patrolling and deployment of police had been strengthened in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

    Palpable tension in area where Muslim family was assaulted
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    The community members assembled outside a house of Shamshad that was attacked by a mob.

    Shopkeeper being assaulted by cop goes viral

    The DCP said a heated argument broke out between youths of two communities after a cricket ball hit a person.

    "Following that, a large number of drunk men assembled at the house and attacked with batons, swords, iron rods, water pipes and hockey sticks. They have beaten four persons, until one of them identified as Shahid, became unconscious. He, along with others, received head injuries," Garg said.

    The police have nabbed six people on the basis of video footage shot by one of the family members from third floor of the building, but local police officially arrested one of them, identified as Mahesh Kumar.

    More ASSAULT News

    Read more about:

    assault muslim arrested

    Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2019, 7:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue