Pallavi Durua crowned as India's first 'Tribal Queen'

Pallavi Durua, who belongs to Odisha's Koraput district, was crowned as the first Tribal Queen at the Adi Rani Kalinga Tribal Queen competition held at Utkal Mandap in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday.

Panchami Majhi of Titlagarh and Rashmirekha Hansdah of Mayurbhanj were declared as the first and second runners-up of the beauty pageant respectively, reported news agency ANI.

The trio will now feature in a short movie on tribal culture, to be produced by a Mumbai-based producer.

"Many tribal girls like me are not allowed to move around or study. After winning this crown, I hope I can be an example for others and they will also shed the superstitions and face the world," Pallavi told ANI. Besides that, special awards were also given in seven different categories including tribal attire, photogenic face, best skin, best personality, the best presentation of ornaments, the best presentation of own culture and best in talent.

In a first-of-its-kind contest in the country, more than hundred Tribal girls participated in 'Adi Rani' 2018, Kalinga Tribal Queen Contest'. Twenty contestants walked on the ramp at Utkal Mandap on Sunday evening to showcase their rich tribal culture and tradition.

