Palghar lynching: CM Thackeray urges Amit Shah to take action on those giving communal colour

Mumbai, Apr 20: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to take action against those giving communal colour to the lynching of three men in Palghar district.

According to reports, the state government has already ordered a high-level investigation into the incident that took place on April 16. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had warned against giving any communal colour to the incident, as two of the three deceased were believed to be seers.

In a video message, Thackeray said he received a call on Monday from Home Minister Amit Shah who said there is no communal angle to the Palghar mob lynching incident.

"I have urged him to initiate action against those who are giving a communal twist to the Palghar mob lynching, which is factually incorrect. I also informed him that my government is definitely going to take action against the perpetrators," Thackeray said.

Earlier, Thackeray said that strict action would be taken against those involved in the lynching of the three men.

State Home Minister Deshmukh said those who attacked and who died in the Palghar mob killings are not from different religions. "I have ordered Maharashtra police and @MahaCyber1 to take action against anyone instigating communal hatred in the society or on social media," he said in a tweet on Sunday.

On Monday, Palghar Police suspended two policemen for alleged dereliction of duty in the wake of the incident that took place on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were going in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar. The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.