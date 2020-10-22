YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    K Palaniswami assures free COVID-19 vaccine to TN people

    By
    |

    Pudukottai (TN), Oct 22: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday assured free immunisation against coronavirus for all sections of people in the state as soon as a vaccine is made available.

    K Palaniswami assures free COVID-19 vaccine to TN people

    "I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states) all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost," he said here during an official visit.

    Refer to poll schedule to know when one will be inoculated: Rahul on BJP's 'free vaccine' promise

    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has last week said India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months.

    Presently COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of trials.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus edappadi k palanisamy

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X