Palaniswami asks PM Modi to rescind nod for DPR on Mekedatu dam

Chennai, Nov 27: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Tuesday urged the Centre to withdraw its permission to Karnataka for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a proposed balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.

Bringing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's notice that the Central Water Commission has this month given its go-ahead to Karnataka for preparing a DPR, Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu had already opposed a feasibility report in the matter.

The chief minister, in a letter to Modi, said he had urged him in September to stop any further processing of Karnataka's feasibility report to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.

He added that he had also urged the prime minister to not give consent to any projects across the Cauvery without obtaining the prior concurrence of Tamil Nadu and other co-basin states.

It was reiterated in a memorandum presented to him on October 8 as well, the chief minister said. Tamil Nadu had already conveyed to the Centre that Karnataka's feasibility report was not acceptable to it.

"The proposal for reservoir is not just for drinking water alone as claimed by Karnataka, but to increase the extent of irrigation which is in clear violation of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal Award," Palaniswami said.

The CWC, without considering the genuine and justifiable objections of Tamil Nadu, has given permission to Karnataka to prepare the DPR for the Mekedatu project, he said.

The CWC's action has caused apprehension among people as its decision will affect the livelihood of lakhs of farmers who depend on the Cauvery water, he added.

"I request you to kindly...instruct the CWC to forthwith withdraw the permission given to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd of Karnataka for preparation of the DPR for Mekedatu project," the chief minister said, adding that he expected an immediate and positive reply.

