Pakistan's proxy war will not succeed: Rajnath Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 30: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Pakistan has been waging a "proxy war" against India in the form of terrorism but it will not succeed.

"Pakistan has chosen the path of proxy war in the form of terrorism. But I am saying it with full responsibility that Pakistan will get nothing except defeat in this proxy war," said Rajnath Singh.

The defence minister said that Pakistan has been exposed at the global platforms on the issue of terrorism and is now "isolated".

Pakistan keeps on doing 'na-Pak' acts: Rajnath Singh

"The way Pakistan has been exposed and kept isolated on global platforms for its terrorism, the credit goes to the successful strategic approach by our Prime Minister," he said.

India always had cordial and friendly relations with other countries, Singh said, adding that the country never had any extra-territorial ambitions but if provoked, it would not spare anyone. "We are committed to the sovereignty and security of the people of the country. But if someone runs terror camps in our soil or are involved in an attack, we know how to give a befitting reply," he asserted.

Singh was speaking at the passing out parade of the 137th course at National Defence Academy in Pune.