  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan’s ISI looking to poison ration stock of armed forces, IB warns

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 02: Security has heightened after intelligence warned that the Pakistan's ISI and its agents are planning on mixing poison in the ration stocks of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Pakistan’s ISI looking to poison ration stock of armed forces, IB warns
    Representational Image

    The intelligence says that this information was picked up based on the chatter that was floated, in which it was suggested that the ration stocks of the armed forces would be poisoned.

    The intelligence advises that the necessary measures be taken to enhance security of ration depots of all the camps, especially those in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover the ration being procured for the use by security forces be subject to frequent checks to avoid any kind of eventuality, the intelligence has also said.

    Also Read | IAF and Navy chief to get Z-plus security

    The alert comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the air strikes at Balakot. A day after the strikes, an Indian MiG-21 shot down an F-16 aircraft belonging to Pakistan. However an IAF Pilot was captured, following the incident.

    IAF Pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released on Friday at the Wagah Border.

    Read more about:

    pakistan isi intelligence bureau poison

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue