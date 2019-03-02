Pakistan’s ISI looking to poison ration stock of armed forces, IB warns

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Mar 02: Security has heightened after intelligence warned that the Pakistan's ISI and its agents are planning on mixing poison in the ration stocks of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The intelligence says that this information was picked up based on the chatter that was floated, in which it was suggested that the ration stocks of the armed forces would be poisoned.

The intelligence advises that the necessary measures be taken to enhance security of ration depots of all the camps, especially those in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover the ration being procured for the use by security forces be subject to frequent checks to avoid any kind of eventuality, the intelligence has also said.

The alert comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the air strikes at Balakot. A day after the strikes, an Indian MiG-21 shot down an F-16 aircraft belonging to Pakistan. However an IAF Pilot was captured, following the incident.

IAF Pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released on Friday at the Wagah Border.