Pakistani woman ran village panchayat in UP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Agra, Dec 31: A woman came from Pakistan to India 35 years back and has been running the affairs of a village panchayat in UP's Etah district. This has shocked the local police and a probe has been ordered.

Bano Begum, a resident of Karachi came to India 35 years back and later got married to a local, Akthar Ali. Since then, she has been staying in Etah on a long-term visa. In the 2015 local body elections, she managed to get elected as a member of the Guadau gram panchayat. Five years later, the pradhan, Shehnaz Begum passed away and a few days later Bano took over as the interim chief on the recommendation of the village committee.

The matter came to light after a member, Quwaidan Khan filed a complaint stating that Bano was a Pakistan national. Investigation on the basis of a complaint received against Bano Begum found that she is a Pakistan national. She got an Aadhaar card and voter ID made on her name by fraudulent means, said DPRO, Alok Priyadarshi. Bano has however resigned from the post.

Orders have been issued to probe how she managed to get an Aadhaar card and other documents for contesting the elections. Strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty, District Magistrate Bharti said.