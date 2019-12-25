Pakistani woman married to J&K resident granted Indian citizenship

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 25: A Pakistani woman who married a man from Jammu and Kashmir has been granted citizenship by the Indian government.

Khatija Taj, born in Pakistan had migrated to Jammu and Kashmir after her marriage with Muhammad Taj. The deputy Commisioner of Poonch, Rahul Yadav said that Khatija has been issued a certificate of registration, granting Indian citizenship under Section 5(1)(c) of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The same was granted on the basis of her marriage to an Indian citizen, he also said. The couple on the other hand expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It may be recalled that prior to the abrogation of Article 370, the Pakistani spouses of former militants had organised a series of protests in Srinagar. They had demanded that they either be sent back to their native country or granted citizenship.

Moreover, J&K had its own state law since 1927 under which only permanent residents could own land and other immovable properties.