Pakistani terrorists will look to infiltrate with high altitude winter gear: Intelligence Bureau

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 23: Pakistan is in a teething hurry to send in as many terrorists into the Valley. It wants the Valley to be buzzing with terrorists even as the government looks to put normalcy back in place.

The hit by the Indian Army on its terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir has surely put a spoke in their plans. However, Pakistan is not the one to change and will continue to try and send terrorists into the Valley.

It has decided now to equip the terrorists with high-altitude winter gear. A meeting of Pakistan army officials and terrorists discussed recently on how to carry on with the infiltrations into India. During the meeting, the Pakistan army decided that it would be providing terrorists with high altitude gear so that infiltrations can take place even in the peak winter.

Pakistan lines up 500 terrorists at border, makes infiltration attempts

Infiltrations normally slow down due to heavy snowfall in December. However, the Pakistan army wants to ensure that the process continues and the Indian forces do not get time to settle down.

While discussing how to keep the infiltrations up during winter, it was decided that high altitude gear would be provided. The army will now provide terrorists with high altitude gear which they use in the Siachen region.

Indian Intelligence Bureau officials report that this is a clear sign that the Pakistan army does not want the issue to die down.

Normally during the winter, security forces get a bit of a breather as infiltrations are down. However, this time around security forces will have to prepare for a long winter as terrorists will look to beat the snow and infiltrate.

Army foils Border Action Team's infiltration bid in Naugam Sector, 2 Pak soldiers killed

Meanwhile Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said that the armed forces will keep giving befitting reply to Pakistan until it stops infiltration over which Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik also warned that the army will go deep inside and destroy terrorist camps.

The assertions by Rajnath Singh and Satya Pal Malik came a day after Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that 6 to 10 Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps destroyed in retaliatory action by the Indian Army across the Line of Control(LoC) opposite the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.