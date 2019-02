Pakistani prisoner lodged in Jaipur Central jail killed by inmates: Police

By PTI

Jaipur, Feb 20: A Pakistani national lodged in the central jail here was allegedly murdered following a quarrel with other prisoners, officials said Wednesday.

Senior administrative and police officials have rushed to the jail after learning about the incident. "A Pakistani prisoner has allegedly been murdered in the central jail," IG (Jail)Rupinder Singh said.

