    Pakistani pilgrims offer 'chadar' at shrine of Hazrat Amir Khusro

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: Pakistani pilgrims, accompanied by Pakistan High Commission diplomats, visited the shrine of Hazrat Amir Khusro here and offered the traditional 'chadar' on behalf of the government and people of that country.

    A file photo
    A file photo

    A group of 100 'Pakistani zaireen' is visiting New Delhi to participate in the 715th Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro, a Paksitan High Commission statement said.

    The High Commission's diplomats and the group of Pakistani pilgrims were greeted at the Dargah by 'Sajjadah Nasheen' Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami.

    Dewan Moosa Nizami and other members of the Dargah Committee were also present on the occasion, the statement said.

    [India expects Pak to take credible, verifiable action on terror after FATF rap]

    The group also paid their respects at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, located in the same compound. The Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro, a spiritual disciple of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, is attended every year by devotees from across the world, including Pakistan.

    The visit of Pakistani pilgrims takes place within the framework of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines. Amir Khusro was a renowned Sufi musician, poet and scholar of South Asia.

    PTI

