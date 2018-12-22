Pakistani national Imran Qureshi Warsi to return home after 10 years

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bhopal, Dec 22: Pakistani national Imran Qureshi Warsi lodged in Bhopal jail for 10 years for forging documents and spying to be released after the completion of his sentence. He will return to Pakistan on 26th December from Attari-Wagah border.

On being released, Imran Qureshi Warsi, said, "Police treated me very well, just like a family. I found loving people here the same way there are loving people in Pakistan. I believe good people find good people everywhere."

He was sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years by an additional sessions judge in Bhopal in 2008. Warsi was charged with being a Pakistani spy, but he was jailed under Sections 467, 468 and 120B of IPC and violation of Official Secret Acts (1923). IPC Sections 467 and 468 pertain to forgery and cheating in documents.

Imran Qureshi Warsi, a resident of Gulshan Iqbal locality of Karachi, was released from Bhopal Central Jail on March 14 this year. In the last three months, Warsi has been living in a safe house of the Bhopal Police.