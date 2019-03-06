  • search
    Gujarat: Pakistani national apprehended from Bhuj

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 6: A 50-year-old Pakistan national was apprehended by the BSF from the Rann of Kutch area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat Wednesday, a senior official said.

    He said the unidentified man from Pakistan was nabbed by a patrol party of the border guarding force near border pillar number 1050.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "No document or suspicious item has been recovered from the man. He surrendered immediately when the troops challenged him. Further probe is on," he added.

    The BSF guards the Rann of Kutch area that forms part of the India-Pakistan International Border (IB).

    Also Read Chinese man held with gold bars at IGI airport

    It may be recalled that on Mar 1, the BSF had arrested a 21-year-old Indian national from Maboke, near border outpost in Punjab on suspicion of spying for Pakistan.

    "21-year-old accused, Mohammed Sharukh, from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad is a suspected Pakistani spy. He was arrested on Thursday from border outpost, Maboke," officials told ANI.

    The officials further said that the accused had wrapped himself in a bed sheet and was trying to hide his mobile. Following which, he was interrogated by BSF personnel. Later it was found that he was allegedly using his cell phone to communicate with Pakistan-based terror groups.

    The arrest comes a few days after Indian Air Force fighter jets on Wednesday carried out an attack on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in the Balakot region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

    It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, led by Azhar Masood, had taken responsibility for the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir in which 40 personnel were killed.

