Pakistani is sitting here: Wheelchair bound man abused for not standing during National Anthem

A wheelchair bound man was abused at a multiplex for not standing up when the National Anthem was played. Arman Ali from Guwahati was in the front row and sat upright as a mark of respect when the Anthem was played.

However at the end of the Anthem, two men abused him and said, " saamne ek Paksitani baita hai." ( A Pakistani is sitting in front).

Ali, executive director of Shishu Sarothi, an NGO working for the empowerment of differently-abled people, said. "This is what our society has come to. I am planning to write to the Chief Justice of India."

In November 2016, the Supreme Court had said the national anthem must be played in all cinema halls before screening of a film and everyone must stand up.

OneIndia News