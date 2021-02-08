YouTube
    Pak intruder killed by BSF along International Border in Jammu

    Jammu/New Delhi, Feb 08: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Monday, officials said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The incident took place near the Chak Faquira border post (border pillar no 64) in the Samba sector around 9:45 am, they said.

    "Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving towards the border fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. The dead body of one Pakistani intruder has been recovered," a BSF spokesperson said.

    The spot where the body was found is around 40 metres from the International Border on the Indian side, the officials said.

    Story first published: Monday, February 8, 2021, 12:30 [IST]
