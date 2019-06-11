Pakistani Ad for World Cup clash against India airs spoof on Abhinandan

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 11: The biggest game of the ICC World Cup 2019 is set to take place on Sunday (June 16) at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester as traditional rivals India will face Pakistan in this marquee clash of the league stage.

However, an insensitive advertisement released in Pakistan to build up hype for the World Cup clash between the two neighbours stooped low as it virtually insults Abhinandan Varthaman.

The ad shows a model made to look like the IAF officer with his trademark mustache in a Blue Jersey answering questions on camera.

IAF Abhinandan Varthaman gets 'Falcon Slayer', 'AMRAAM Dodgers' patch to mark F-16 kill

But he is dressed not in an airman's flight suit but instead in the Indian cricket team's blue jersey. He is also seen sipping a cup of tea - much like the way the real Abhinandan was seen in TV clips made public by the Pakistani authorities after his capture on 27 February.

The lookalike, repeats Abhinandan's viral statement "I'm sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this" in the ad several times as he is asked questions related to India's playing XI and the team's strategy if it wins the toss.

Sentiments during a high-stakes India-Pakistan match always run high, but this time round, the stakes will be much higher because of the diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours.

Abhinandan impersonator's interrogator tells him "Achha chalo, you can leave." As the impersonator gets up to leave, he is pulled back by the interrogator who says, "Ek second ruko! Cup kahan leke ja raho ho?" - punning on the word "Cup" in an allusion to the cricket trophy.

Abhinandan shot down an F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force before ejecting from his crashed MiG-21 and being detained by the Pakistan Army. He was handed over to India two days later, in a "gesture of peace", in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's words.

The air forces of India and Pakistan engaged in an aerial skirmish a day after a fleet of IAF fighter jets crossed the border to pound a major training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad at Balakot. The operation came 12 days after the terror outfit orchestrated an attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 CRPF jawans.