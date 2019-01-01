Pakistan would take time to mend its ways: PM Modi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pakistan would take time to mend its ways towards India even after surgical strike across the border.

In an exclusive interview to ANI's Smita Prakash PM Modi was talking about cross-border attacks by Pakistan after the surgical strike.

Talking about cross-border attacks from Pakistan, PM Modi, said," It would be naive to think that Pakistan would mend its way after the surgical strike. Pakistan would take time to mend their ways". (Ek ladai se Pakistan sudhar jayega, yeh sochna bohot badi ghalti hogi. Pakistan ko sudharne mein abhi aur samay lagega.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an inter talked about a host of issues including demonetisation, the surgical strikes in 2016, the upcoming general elections, the Ram temple and former RBI chief Urijit Patel's resignation.

He said the general elections next year will be a fight between the people and the Mahagathbandhan, the proposed anti-BJP alliance. He also made it clear that any decision on the Ram temple issue cannot be taken unless the judicial process is over.