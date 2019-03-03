Pakistan withholds Abhinandan's possessions including pistol but returns his ring, watch, specs

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 03: A report on India Today stated that IAF wing Commander Abhinanandan Varthaman return home from Pakistan without the possessions that he had on himself when he landed in PoK except for his ring, watch and spectacles.

[No bugs in MRI scan, but doctors find IAF Pilot's lower spine, rib injured]

Upon ejecting from his crashed MiG 21 Bison, IAF wing Commander Abhinanandan Varthaman had his pistol, a survival kit, maps and some confidential documents that he managed to destroy.

The report also said that the "taking over certificate" referred to Abhinandan Varthaman as a prisoner of war, whereas India hasn't referred to him as a prisoner of war.

Earlier in the day, MRI reports of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman have revealed that the fighter pilot suffered spinal injury as he ejected from his plane after it was shot down.

The IAF pilot underwent a medical checkup at Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital in the national capital a day after he was handed over to India at Attari-Wagah border by Pakistan.

The scan has also shown that there is an injury in his lower spine which could have happened due to his ejection from his MiG-21 after aerial engagement with an F-16.

[Twitter blocks fake accounts named after IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman]

A rib was also injured due to assault by Pakistani locals soon after he landed on ground in PoK after his plane was shot down. He will undergo more check ups and treatment at Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment.

Earlier on Saturday, sources as quoted by news agency ANI claimed that Wing Commander Abhinandan has informed the IAF officials that he went through a lot of mental harassment while he was in the custody of Pakistani authorities.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was held captive by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after his MiG 21 Bison went down during a dogfight with Pakistani jets. Before his plane was hit, he shot down an F-16 of Pakistan air force. He was also manhandled by a crowd after he landed in a village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.