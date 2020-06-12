  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan will never succeed in its sinister plans: Javadekar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Pakistan will never succeed in its "sinister" plans and asserted Indian security forces are giving a befitting reply to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Pakistan will never succeed in its sinister plans: Javadekar
    Union minister Prakash Javadekar

    The BJP leader said the Narendra Modi government has done a lot during its tenure and cited scrapping of Article 370 in J&K, the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, among others, as its major achievements.

    Six months on, Security Forces have already gunned down 100 terrorists in the Valley

    He was addressing a 'virtual' Jan Samvad for the Saurashtra zone of Gujarat to mark the completion of one year (in late May) of the Modi government in it second term.

    "Indian forces are giving a befitting reply to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since the last one week. While many terrorists were killed, some were also arrested during the operation.

    "India has clearly conveyed that Pakistan will never succeed in its sinister plans," said Javadekar.

    In his address, he listed several other achievements of the Modi government, including the enactment of the CAA, the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor (between India-Pakistan), scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A in J&K, the introduction of the GST and commencement of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

    Javadekar also mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to build an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

    After his address, Gujarat BJP leaders, who had gathered inside a hall, took a pledge to promote locally- manufactured products as propagated by the PM.

    They also pledged to buy locally-manufactured products whenever possible.

    More PRAKASH JAVADEKAR News

    Read more about:

    prakash javadekar jammu and kashmir terrorists pakistan

    Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 9:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue