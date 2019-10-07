Pakistan violates ceasefire yet again

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, Oct 07: Pakistan on Sunday violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the International border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which took place along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, along the LoC in Digwar area of Poonch district and Nowshera and Laam in Rajouri district, the officials said.

The Pakistani army started unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling in Digwar sector in the early hours of the day, the officials said. They added that the Indian army retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides lasted for a few hours.

In the evening, Pakistani troops targeted Nowshera and Laam areas of Rajouri district, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army, they said, adding the cross-border shelling was still continuing when the last reports came in.

Pakistani Rangers also targeted Manyari and Chadwal in Hiranagar sector around 7.10 pm, which was retaliated by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the IB, the officials said.