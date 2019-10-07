  • search
    Jammu, Oct 07: Pakistan on Sunday violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the International border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

    Pakistan violates ceasefire yet again
    Representational Image

    However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which took place along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, along the LoC in Digwar area of Poonch district and Nowshera and Laam in Rajouri district, the officials said.

    60 armed terrorists from Pakistan have infiltrated along the LoC

    The Pakistani army started unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling in Digwar sector in the early hours of the day, the officials said. They added that the Indian army retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides lasted for a few hours.

    In the evening, Pakistani troops targeted Nowshera and Laam areas of Rajouri district, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army, they said, adding the cross-border shelling was still continuing when the last reports came in.

    Pakistani Rangers also targeted Manyari and Chadwal in Hiranagar sector around 7.10 pm, which was retaliated by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the IB, the officials said.

    Read more about:

    line of control jammu and kashmir international border pakistan pakistani troops border security force

    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 6:25 [IST]
