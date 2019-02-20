Pakistan violates ceasefire, India retaliates

By Anuj Cariappa

Jammu, Feb 20: Pakistan army has violated ceasefire by resorting to firing on forward posts along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence official said.

"Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC by firing of small arms in Nowshera Sector in district Rajouri at about 1900 hours", PRO Defence said, adding Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

Despite repeated calls at Indo-Pak flag meetings for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquility, Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire, officials said.

Since the beginning of the new year, Pakistani troops have been regularly violating the ceasefire, especially along the LoC in Jammu division.

A few incidents of ceasefire violations were also witnessed along the International Border (IB) in January.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations - 2,936 - by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.