J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

Jammu, Mar 31: Pakistani troops on Sunday violated the ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Early on Saturday, a civilian was critically injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch sector

Seven persons including three soldiers were killed in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch since India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.