Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K, jawan killed

Pakistan troops on Wednesday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Samba of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, killing an Army jawan.

A senior police official said that "Pakistani forces indiscriminately opened fire at the BSF camp in Samba sector. The BSF retaliated to the unprovoked firing."

"The BSF soldier died due to fatal bullet injuries in the ceasefire violation," he added.

Ceasefire violations and sniper attacks along the LoC and the International Border (IB) by Pakistani troops have been on the rise over the last few months.

According to govt data, Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the International Border and Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir more than 720 times in 2017, the highest in past seven years.

The data further states that Pakistani forces have violated ceasefire 724 times along the LoC till October in comparison to 449 times in 2016.

OneIndia News